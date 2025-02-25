Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerural peoplefamily photo naturefacepersonartjapanese artvintagenatureAutumn scene with peasant woman and children (Ca. 1840-42 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and EbineOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1246 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTokaido gojusan tsugi no uchi (ca. 1841-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Yamada Yahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141716/image-plant-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141144/untitled-tokaido-series-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141149/untitled-tokaido-series-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466358/positive-parenting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYamamoto Kansuke and his mother (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Kyubei and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157643/image-flying-birds-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141979/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141825/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseChushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141738/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141113/untitled-tokaido-series-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePalanquin procession (Ca. 1804-18 (late Edo)) by Tsukimaro and Yamaguchi yahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157428/palanquin-procession-ca-1804-18-late-edo-tsukimaro-and-yamaguchiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman thinking of Yoritomo (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157691/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoritomo visits Masako in the snow (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Enshuya Matabei and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157668/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141806/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNew Years, Gods of Good Fortune (1840-1850 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and Yoshitsuruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142012/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdo meisho no uchi (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Maruya Jinpachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141737/image-animal-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFree family trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397185/free-family-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141776/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePoet Yamabe Akihito by Mt. Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Enshuya Matabei and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157652/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseTokaido [ ] [ ] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141121/tokaido-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman in a boat (Ca. 1844-46 (late Edo)) by Unidentified and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157648/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor family activity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12406065/outdoor-family-activity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArashi Kanjuro as Giheiji in Mud (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141545/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license