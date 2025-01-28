rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Geisha on a bridge (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburo
Save
Edit Image
utagawa kuniyoshi geishasceneryfacebookpersonartpublic domainillustration
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman at hot springs by a river (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshige
Woman at hot springs by a river (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157651/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour poster template
Geisha glamour poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778578/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView license
Woman thinking of Yoritomo (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshige
Woman thinking of Yoritomo (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157691/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Woman reading, view of Mount Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Matabei
Woman reading, view of Mount Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Matabei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157664/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fujiwara no Moronaga and ghost of Miyaji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
Fujiwara no Moronaga and ghost of Miyaji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157690/image-animal-autumn-leaves-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Soga monogatari zue (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo Densendo
Soga monogatari zue (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo Densendo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141757/image-waterfall-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView license
Gompachi under attack (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Kyubei
Gompachi under attack (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Kyubei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157646/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Coffee shop buy 1 get 1 free Instagram post template, editable design
Coffee shop buy 1 get 1 free Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626013/coffee-shop-buy-get-free-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Yamamoto Kansuke and his mother (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Kyubei and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Yamamoto Kansuke and his mother (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Kyubei and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157643/image-flying-birds-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622757/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yoshitsune's lover, Joruri-hime (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
Yoshitsune's lover, Joruri-hime (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157654/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Bamboo toothbrush Instagram post template, editable design
Bamboo toothbrush Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271068/bamboo-toothbrush-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Takatsuna fording the Uji river (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburo
Takatsuna fording the Uji river (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157662/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Bamboo toothbrush story template, editable social media design
Bamboo toothbrush story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271109/bamboo-toothbrush-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141782/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Historic trail Instagram post template, editable design
Historic trail Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271069/historic-trail-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The poet Narihira at Yatsuhashi (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Senaburo and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
The poet Narihira at Yatsuhashi (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Senaburo and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157683/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Now brewing blog banner template, editable text & design
Now brewing blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807374/now-brewing-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Geisha Umeya beckons a customer (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Geisha Umeya beckons a customer (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157670/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fishergirl mending net by Mt. Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ebiya Rinnosuke and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Fishergirl mending net by Mt. Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ebiya Rinnosuke and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157684/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Peace of mind mobile wallpaper template, editable collage design
Peace of mind mobile wallpaper template, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20491908/peace-mind-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-collage-designView license
Soga Juro meets his mistress (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ebiya Rinnosuke and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Soga Juro meets his mistress (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ebiya Rinnosuke and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157688/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Bamboo toothbrush blog banner template, editable design
Bamboo toothbrush blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271103/bamboo-toothbrush-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Taira troops flee geese in Fujigawa (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburo
Taira troops flee geese in Fujigawa (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157673/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Historic trail story template, editable social media design
Historic trail story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271121/historic-trail-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
Tokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142058/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Historic trail blog banner template, editable design
Historic trail blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271119/historic-trail-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Sukeshige shows he is cured by lifting a large rock (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Sukeshige shows he is cured by lifting a large rock (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157642/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
Tokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142043/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-1845-46-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-and-ibaya-kyubeiFree Image from public domain license
Coffee shop buy 1 get 1 free Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Coffee shop buy 1 get 1 free Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825655/png-beverage-blank-space-blondView license
Ghost of lady Fuji no Tsubone (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Enshuya Matabei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Ghost of lady Fuji no Tsubone (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Enshuya Matabei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157672/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage traditional Japanese woman remix poster
Vintage traditional Japanese woman remix poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333023/vintage-traditional-japanese-woman-remix-posterView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141772/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license