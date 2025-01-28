Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa kuniyoshi geishasceneryfacebookpersonartpublic domainillustrationGeisha on a bridge (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya SensaburoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1246 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman at hot springs by a river (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157651/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778578/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView licenseWoman thinking of Yoritomo (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157691/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseWoman reading, view of Mount Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157664/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFujiwara no Moronaga and ghost of Miyaji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157690/image-animal-autumn-leaves-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseSoga monogatari zue (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo Densendohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141757/image-waterfall-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView licenseGompachi under attack (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Kyubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157646/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop buy 1 get 1 free Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626013/coffee-shop-buy-get-free-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYamamoto Kansuke and his mother (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Kyubei and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157643/image-flying-birds-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622757/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoshitsune's lover, Joruri-hime (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157654/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo toothbrush Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271068/bamboo-toothbrush-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTakatsuna fording the Uji river (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157662/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo toothbrush story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271109/bamboo-toothbrush-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141782/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistoric trail Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271069/historic-trail-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe poet Narihira at Yatsuhashi (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Senaburo and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157683/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseNow brewing blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807374/now-brewing-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeisha Umeya beckons a customer (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157670/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFishergirl mending net by Mt. Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ebiya Rinnosuke and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157684/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePeace of mind mobile wallpaper template, editable collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20491908/peace-mind-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-collage-designView licenseSoga Juro meets his mistress (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ebiya Rinnosuke and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157688/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo toothbrush blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271103/bamboo-toothbrush-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseTaira troops flee geese in Fujigawa (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157673/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistoric trail story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271121/historic-trail-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142058/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHistoric trail blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271119/historic-trail-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSukeshige shows he is cured by lifting a large rock (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157642/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142043/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-1845-46-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-and-ibaya-kyubeiFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop buy 1 get 1 free Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825655/png-beverage-blank-space-blondView licenseGhost of lady Fuji no Tsubone (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Enshuya Matabei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157672/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage traditional Japanese woman remix posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333023/vintage-traditional-japanese-woman-remix-posterView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141772/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license