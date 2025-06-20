Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegirl knitting paintingpublic domain painting knittingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationGirl Knitting (ca. 1860) by Philipp RumpfOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1280 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYard with staircase, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979889/yard-with-staircase-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSerb in national costume, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944677/serb-national-costume-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseFigurenskizze: Dame und zwei Kinder, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981758/figurenskizze-dame-und-zwei-kinder-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseFrau im Lehnstuhl, zurückgelehnt, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980648/frau-lehnstuhl-zuruckgelehnt-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVillage forge, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950917/village-forge-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStehende Frau, von der Seite gesehen, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950577/stehende-frau-von-der-seite-gesehen-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licenseFrau, am Bett eines Kindes sitzend, dieses in ihren Armen in den Schlaf wiegend, 1855 by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951322/image-pencil-drawing-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072472/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseAnsicht von Gladenbach in Oberhessen, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981128/ansicht-von-gladenbach-oberhessen-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLove couple in the open, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980747/love-couple-the-open-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseStehende Frau, sich vorneigend, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939690/stehende-frau-sich-vorneigend-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFrau mit Näharbeit unter einem Baum sitzend, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986313/frau-mit-naharbeit-unter-einem-baum-sitzend-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071869/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseOutdoor society, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943756/outdoor-society-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseVorlesung im Park, drei junge Damen in Watteau'schem Kostüm um einen Steintisch sitzend (Laube am Sandhof bei Niederrad)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987090/image-trees-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStehendes Mädchen, von der Seite gesehen, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935787/stehendes-madchen-von-der-seite-gesehen-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseGroup resting in the open, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946462/group-resting-the-open-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseWoman in armchair, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934671/woman-armchair-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072539/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licensePartie vom Weg über die Eichen unterhalb des Philosophenwegs im Tal bei Kronberg, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935797/image-tree-person-mysticalFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929464/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseDog, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949284/dog-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseAuffahrt eines Anwesens in Handschuhsheim, 1861 by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983080/auffahrt-eines-anwesens-handschuhsheim-1861-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal fashion editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644262/minimal-fashion-editable-poster-templateView licenseGirl sitting outside, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947108/girl-sitting-outside-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain license