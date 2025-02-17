Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage book coverpublic domaincover booksillustrationvintage embossed book coverpublic domain book covers illustrationbookpersonOeuvres Choisies de Gavarni: Etudes de Mœurs Contemporaines: La Vie de Jeune Homme, Les Débardeurs (1848)Original public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1320 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBook list Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228581/book-list-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseOeuvres Choisies de Gavarni: Etudes de Mœurs Contemporaines (Le Carnaval à Paris, Paris le matin, Les Etudiants de Paris)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157720/photo-image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257234/study-vlog-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa Vie de Jeune Homme by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666411/vie-jeune-homme-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseReading list blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257237/reading-list-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseScènes de la Vie Privée et Publique des Animaux: Etudes des moeurs contemporains; volume II (1842) by Jean Jacques…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157629/image-animal-face-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseConcentration tricks blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257240/concentration-tricks-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseFacta et dicta memorabilia (1471) by Gaius Valerius Maximus, Antoine Michel Padeloup and Peter Schoefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155009/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDystopian book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378714/dystopian-book-cover-templateView licenseLa Vie de Jeune Homme by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666448/vie-jeune-homme-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443292/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseNotre-Dame de Paris (1832) by Célestin Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038155/notre-dame-paris-1832-celestin-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseElevate art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427433/elevate-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseAntique book with golden leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253510/antique-book-with-golden-leavesView licenseCrypto book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378641/crypto-book-cover-templateView licensePNG Antique book with golden leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15269213/png-antique-book-with-golden-leavesView licenseSci-fi book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378625/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView licenseAh! Jeune homme à ton bienfaiteur (1774) by Nicolas Delaunay and Jean Michel Moreau the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023552/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseIn "Londres et les Anglais illustrés par Gavarni" (1862) by Henry Vizetelly, After Paul Gavarni, Émile de la Bédollière and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147165/photo-image-book-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseNovel book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10443696/novel-book-cover-editable-mockupView license16 illust;hist.initials;culs-de-lampe; (1700-1720) by Style of Senaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155958/illusthistinitialsculs-de-lampe-1700-1720-style-senaultFree Image from public domain licenseSelf discovery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378582/self-discovery-book-cover-templateView licenseIlsée, Princesse de Tripoli (1897) by Robert de Flers, Léon Gruel and Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158115/image-plant-book-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView licenseWalters' Drawing Album-Gavarni- No. 1 (19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156711/walters-drawing-album-gavarni-no-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseFrontispice pour le "Tombeau de Boyle, Locke, et Sydenham" (Frontispiece for the "Tomb of Boyle, Locke, and Sydenham"), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157632/image-art-men-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseOeuvre de J. B. Le Prince Sur les Moeurs, les Coutumes et les Habillemens de différents Peuples, Gravé en partie à l'Eau…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023302/image-paper-book-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442798/book-cover-templateView licenseVoyages de Gulliver par Swift, traduction de L'Abbé-Desfontaine Revue, corrigée et précedée d'une introduction par M. Jules…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147152/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1524 (Renaissance)) by Master Jean de Mauléonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147024/book-hours-ca-1524-renaissance-master-jean-mauleonFree Image from public domain licenseStorytelling session blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443387/storytelling-session-blog-banner-templateView licenseCollection of Poems (Divan) (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Hafizhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140021/photo-image-texture-paper-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable book cover mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15347492/editable-book-cover-mockupView licenseInitial N (?) with David in Prayer (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982714/initial-with-david-prayer-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Works on Islamic Beliefs and Practices (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Ottoman)) by Semsi Pasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140041/photo-image-paper-book-lightFree Image from public domain license