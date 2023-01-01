https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157878Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeige vintage paper psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10157878View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1545 x 1030 px | 300 dpi | 11.56 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1545 x 1030 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Beige vintage paper psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More