rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Oiran Hamagiku (1861 (late Edo)) by Joshuya Kinzo and Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
oiranjapanese artvintage japanese womanjapanese woman public domainjapanese patterns public domainukiyo-e woman oiranjapanese womanface
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142555/oiran-evening-walk-1858-late-edo-yoshikazu-and-sanokiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yoshitsune's lover, Joruri-hime (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
Yoshitsune's lover, Joruri-hime (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157654/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Mitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Monk with a Signed Poem (1861 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Monk with a Signed Poem (1861 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142645/monk-with-signed-poem-1861-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Man and Woman Have a Disagreement (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hori Takichi of Yushima
Man and Woman Have a Disagreement (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hori Takichi of Yushima
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142486/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Edo meisho doke zukushi (ca. 1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hirokage and Joshuya Kinzo
Edo meisho doke zukushi (ca. 1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hirokage and Joshuya Kinzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142224/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940813/vintage-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemon
Hanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142582/hanazakari-bijin-sen-1859-late-edo-toyohara-kunichika-and-tsuruya-kiemonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Triptych: Tsunawatari karuwaza hyoban (1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniteru 1874 and Tsujikame
Triptych: Tsunawatari karuwaza hyoban (1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniteru 1874 and Tsujikame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142818/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mitate Sanko no Uchi (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichi
Mitate Sanko no Uchi (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142536/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949242/vintage-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman thinking of Yoritomo (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshige
Woman thinking of Yoritomo (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157691/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosuke
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141773/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Iwai Hanshiro V as a woman with umbrella (Ca. 1830-32 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Kawasho
Iwai Hanshiro V as a woman with umbrella (Ca. 1830-32 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Kawasho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157559/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670199/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142333/tokaido-gojusan-tsugi-uchi-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemon
Chushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141738/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauty sees undersea kingdom (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kojima of Horiecho
Beauty sees undersea kingdom (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kojima of Horiecho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157665/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ghost of lady Fuji no Tsubone (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Enshuya Matabei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Ghost of lady Fuji no Tsubone (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Enshuya Matabei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157672/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yoritomo's Oldest Daughter and Yoshitaka (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Yoritomo's Oldest Daughter and Yoshitaka (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license