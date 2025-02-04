rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flower Study (ca. 1875) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Save
Edit Image
plantpublic domain floral patternsfloralvintage flowervintage botanical pattern illustrationbotanical studybotanical paintingfloral vintage
Bloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and design
Bloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11884441/bloom-positivity-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Violets (ca. 1875) by Attributed to Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Violets (ca. 1875) by Attributed to Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157909/violets-ca-1875-attributed-gerardina-jacoba-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram story template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500586/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bouquet of Wildflowers (ca. 1875) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Bouquet of Wildflowers (ca. 1875) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157908/bouquet-wildflowers-ca-1875-gerardina-jacoba-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Herfststukje (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Herfststukje (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734413/herfststukje-1836-1895-gerardina-jacoba-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain license
Botanical plant book cover template
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
Bos rozen en violen (1845 - c. 1865) by anonymous, Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen, Koninklijke Nederlandse…
Bos rozen en violen (1845 - c. 1865) by anonymous, Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen, Koninklijke Nederlandse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733646/image-paper-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11883180/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stilleven met rozen en koolblad (1836 - 1892) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Stilleven met rozen en koolblad (1836 - 1892) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741107/image-paper-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop blog banner template, editable text
Flower shop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500584/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pansies (ca. 1865) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Pansies (ca. 1865) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126953/pansies-ca-1865-gerardina-jacoba-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500585/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bunch of roses and violets (1845 - c. 1865) by anonymous. Original public domain image from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Bunch of roses and violets (1845 - c. 1865) by anonymous. Original public domain image from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16257860/image-paper-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Floral boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Floral boutique Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550229/floral-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gladiolen (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Gladiolen (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741302/gladiolen-1836-1895-gerardina-jacoba-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon poster template, editable text and design
Get well soon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812197/get-well-soon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Peer (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Peer (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741288/peer-1836-1895-gerardina-jacoba-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain license
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable text
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550208/flower-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weidelandschap met sloot (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Weidelandschap met sloot (1836 - 1895) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13789232/image-paper-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon Instagram post template, editable text
Get well soon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737408/get-well-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rose flower bouquet vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rose flower bouquet vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645425/vector-green-leaves-paper-rosesView license
Floral fragrance Instagram story template, editable text
Floral fragrance Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768010/floral-fragrance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rose flower bouquet vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rose flower bouquet vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16277794/rose-flower-bouquet-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Get well soon Instagram story template, editable text
Get well soon Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812210/get-well-soon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rose and bluebells, null by christiane friederike stricker
Rose and bluebells, null by christiane friederike stricker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950118/rose-and-bluebells-null-christiane-friederike-strickerFree Image from public domain license
Floral design Instagram post template, editable text
Floral design Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768788/floral-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zelfportret - Hendrikus van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Zelfportret - Hendrikus van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667058/zelfportret-hendrikus-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon blog banner template, editable text
Get well soon blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812217/get-well-soon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Blumenbouquet in einer Vase, vorne liegt eine Nelke, null by jan van huysum
Blumenbouquet in einer Vase, vorne liegt eine Nelke, null by jan van huysum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936078/blumenbouquet-einer-vase-vorne-liegt-eine-nelke-null-jan-van-huysumFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & positivity Instagram post template, editable text
Happiness & positivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934935/happiness-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stier (1812 - 1878) by Frederik Lodewijk Huygens and Hendrikus van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Stier (1812 - 1878) by Frederik Lodewijk Huygens and Hendrikus van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756789/image-paper-cartoon-cowFree Image from public domain license
Handmade soap poster template
Handmade soap poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView license
Blumenstrauß in einer Vase mit Basrelief, links hängen zwei Rosenknospen herab, null by j. h. van loon
Blumenstrauß in einer Vase mit Basrelief, links hängen zwei Rosenknospen herab, null by j. h. van loon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953905/image-flower-plant-classicFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & positivity Instagram post template, editable text
Happiness & positivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956344/happiness-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pelargonium from The Floral Magazine, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pelargonium from The Floral Magazine, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16681681/psd-image-green-leaves-flowers-plantView license
Branding Instagram post template, editable design
Branding Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527447/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Gezicht op de Maas (1805 - 1860) by Julius Jacobus van de Sande Bakhuyzen and Hendrikus van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Gezicht op de Maas (1805 - 1860) by Julius Jacobus van de Sande Bakhuyzen and Hendrikus van de Sande Bakhuyzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788574/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable design
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527469/flower-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Dombeya Amelia by Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840). Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by…
Dombeya Amelia by Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840). Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2870012/free-illustration-image-redoute-flower-pierre-josephFree Image from public domain license