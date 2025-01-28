Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainbridgecreative commonswoodenartjapaneseornamentjapanNetsuke with a Scene of the Uji River Bridge (1868-1890 (Meiji)) by Yamada GyokuhosaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1119 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1679 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNetsuke Depicting Writing Materials (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by Yamada Gyokuhosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157724/photo-image-art-public-domain-craftFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury perfume poster Instagram post template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21409616/png-flower-plantView licenseThe Taoist Immortal Chokaro (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140916/the-taoist-immortal-chokaro-18th-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396841/japan-culture-expo-poster-templateView licenseWoodcutter carrying bundle of faggots (mid 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikkosai Ogawa Sominhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157628/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSumo Wrestlers (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140890/sumo-wrestlers-18th-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntricate carved ivory figurine arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234758/netsukeFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseNetsuke of a Man Wearing a Mustached Mask (1804-1877 (Meiji)) by Rakuminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141518/netsuke-man-wearing-mustached-mask-1804-1877-meiji-rakuminFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese tattoo art exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21412466/image-person-art-manView licenseManju Netsuke of Kan no Koso Killing the Serpent (1826-1892 (late Edo; Meiji)) by Shunkosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157556/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIntricate ivory carving sculpturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235256/netsukeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseFarmers at Waterwheel (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikkosai Ogawa Sominhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142960/farmers-waterwheel-late-19th-century-meiji-ikkosai-ogawa-sominFree Image from public domain license3D sushi Japanese food design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239643/sushi-japanese-food-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseIntricate carved Japanese netsukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235286/netsukeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396948/flower-expo-poster-templateView licenseChinese Boy Acrobat (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Kiyomaro 1854https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141418/chinese-boy-acrobat-19th-century-edo-meiji-kiyomaro-1854Free Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView licenseIntricate carved ivory figurine arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235038/netsukeFree Image from public domain license3D sushi Japanese food design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16240198/sushi-japanese-food-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseNo Actor in a Demon Role (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157745/actor-demon-role-2nd-half-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseSkin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21353110/skin-and-beauty-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseInro with Hotei, Crane, and Children; Netsuke of a Puppy, Gourd Vine, and Straw Snow Protector (1st half 19th century (late…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157329/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521246/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesan with Brush and Scroll (1900 (Meiji)) by Asahi Meidohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143518/courtesan-with-brush-and-scroll-1900-meiji-asahi-meidoFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseIntricate carved wooden figurinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490751/netsukeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760115/japanese-crane-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinamoto no Yoriyoshi Striking a Rock with His Bow to Provide Water for His Troops (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157746/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseSambaso Dancer (ca. 1830-1840 (Edo)) by Ikkosai Tounhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141629/sambaso-dancer-ca-1830-1840-edo-ikkosai-tounFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseRabbit with Loquats (1756-1781 (Edo)) by Yamaguchi Okatomohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141028/rabbit-with-loquats-1756-1781-edo-yamaguchi-okatomoFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596783/martial-arts-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAshinaga (Long Legs) (18th-19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140909/ashinaga-long-legs-18th-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license