rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Approaching a tea house (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
Save
Edit Image
traditional japanese housepublic domain japan teaflowerleavesplantfaceautumn leavesperson
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Teahouse Garden with Ladies (1898 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
Teahouse Garden with Ladies (1898 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143433/teahouse-garden-with-ladies-1898-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain license
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, yellow background, editable design
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, yellow background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494671/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-yellow-background-editable-designView license
Viewing the setting sun (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
Viewing the setting sun (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158013/viewing-the-setting-sun-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain license
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable design
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494667/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-green-background-editable-designView license
Girl in costume with drum for dance (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
Girl in costume with drum for dance (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158015/girl-costume-with-drum-for-dance-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text & design
Teahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157423/teahouse-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Girls playing with a ball (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
Girls playing with a ball (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158014/girls-playing-with-ball-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain license
Matcha tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable design
Matcha tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805771/matcha-tea-png-element-japanese-drinks-editable-designView license
Sanjuroku sen ju (1890s (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
Sanjuroku sen ju (1890s (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143234/sanjuroku-sen-1890s-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain license
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, yellow background, editable design
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, yellow background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058186/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-yellow-background-editable-designView license
Kudomo fuzoku (1896 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Akiyama Takaemon
Kudomo fuzoku (1896 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Akiyama Takaemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143380/kudomo-fuzoku-1896-meiji-miyagawa-shuntei-and-akiyama-takaemonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template, editable text and design
Japanese garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965018/japanese-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template
Japanese teahouse poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451950/japanese-teahouse-poster-templateView license
Nogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143423/nogaku-zue-1898-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tokyo kaika kyoga meisho (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsunashima
Tokyo kaika kyoga meisho (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsunashima
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143106/tokyo-kaika-kyoga-meisho-1881-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-tsunashimaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158071/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable design
Japanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10788677/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-green-background-editable-designView license
Ornament Ball from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novel
Ornament Ball from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086793/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143389/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Matcha tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable design
Matcha tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11158735/matcha-tea-png-element-japanese-drinks-editable-designView license
The Mad Woman of Yawata (Yawata no kyōjo) from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novel
The Mad Woman of Yawata (Yawata no kyōjo) from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086644/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Matcha latte poster template, editable text and design
Matcha latte poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667125/matcha-latte-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143495/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862243/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView license
Yoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu
Yoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143136/yoshitoshi-ryakuga-1882-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazuFree Image from public domain license
Oolong tea label template, editable design
Oolong tea label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516253/oolong-tea-label-template-editable-designView license
Nogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143417/nogaku-zue-1898-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Ceremonial matcha template for social media, editable design
Ceremonial matcha template for social media, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18820222/ceremonial-matcha-template-for-social-media-editable-designView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143438/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143379/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japan fall leaves Instagram post template, editable text
Japan fall leaves Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11662532/japan-fall-leaves-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Noblewomen of the Tokugawa Period; Thirty-six Beauties (Sanjuroko kasensoro
Noblewomen of the Tokugawa Period; Thirty-six Beauties (Sanjuroko kasensoro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887243/noblewomen-the-tokugawa-period-thirty-six-beauties-sanjuroko-kasensoroFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license