Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetraditional japanese housepublic domain japan teaflowerleavesplantfaceautumn leavespersonApproaching a tea house (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno ToshikataOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1248 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeahouse Garden with Ladies (1898 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143433/teahouse-garden-with-ladies-1898-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese matcha, drinks illustration, yellow background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494671/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-yellow-background-editable-designView licenseViewing the setting sun (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158013/viewing-the-setting-sun-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494667/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licenseGirl in costume with drum for dance (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158015/girl-costume-with-drum-for-dance-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157423/teahouse-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGirls playing with a ball (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158014/girls-playing-with-ball-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805771/matcha-tea-png-element-japanese-drinks-editable-designView licenseSanjuroku sen ju (1890s (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143234/sanjuroku-sen-1890s-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese matcha, drinks illustration, yellow background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058186/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-yellow-background-editable-designView licenseKudomo fuzoku (1896 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Akiyama Takaemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143380/kudomo-fuzoku-1896-meiji-miyagawa-shuntei-and-akiyama-takaemonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965018/japanese-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451950/japanese-teahouse-poster-templateView licenseNogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143423/nogaku-zue-1898-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseMid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTokyo kaika kyoga meisho (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsunashimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143106/tokyo-kaika-kyoga-meisho-1881-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-tsunashimaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158071/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10788677/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licenseOrnament Ball from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086793/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143389/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11158735/matcha-tea-png-element-japanese-drinks-editable-designView licenseThe Mad Woman of Yawata (Yawata no kyōjo) from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086644/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha latte poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667125/matcha-latte-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143495/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862243/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseYoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143136/yoshitoshi-ryakuga-1882-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazuFree Image from public domain licenseOolong tea label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516253/oolong-tea-label-template-editable-designView licenseNogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143417/nogaku-zue-1898-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial matcha template for social media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18820222/ceremonial-matcha-template-for-social-media-editable-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143438/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143379/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan fall leaves Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11662532/japan-fall-leaves-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNoblewomen of the Tokugawa Period; Thirty-six Beauties (Sanjuroko kasensorohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887243/noblewomen-the-tokugawa-period-thirty-six-beauties-sanjuroko-kasensoroFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFuryu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license