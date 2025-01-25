Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetraveler robegekko japanogata gekkotokyofacepersoncherry blossomsartLady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata GekkoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1222 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGolden week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516834/golden-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143253/nihon-hana-zue-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062838/travel-japan-poster-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517274/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseToyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158071/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSakura season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516835/sakura-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143381/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517426/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseTaira Sakurako watches a child approach (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158068/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517275/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseNo actor with giant bell (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158093/actor-with-giant-bell-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseSakura season is finally here poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062801/sakura-season-finally-here-poster-templateView licenseMad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158098/mad-woman-stream-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan itinerary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461003/japan-itinerary-poster-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143389/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718415/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143379/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645708/japan-travel-editable-poster-templateView licenseTwo men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158085/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407882/hanami-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143255/nihon-hana-zue-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825191/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143256/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547454/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143367/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746398/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143406/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseInterview with a Chinese ambassador (1897 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158112/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645710/japan-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143279/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645707/japan-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143376/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460102/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWarrior in snow watching troops approach (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615146/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePreparing tea beside a lake (1895 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158080/preparing-tea-beside-lake-1895-meiji-sasaki-toyokichi-and-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain license