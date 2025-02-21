Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreespersoncherry blossomsartjapanese artnaturewaterCherry trees on a river bank (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki ToyokichiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1207 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143373/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143391/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239087/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143376/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom HD wallpaper, pink flowers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254559/japanese-cherry-blossom-wallpaper-pink-flowers-background-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143347/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring bird winter animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661669/spring-bird-winter-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143369/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom HD wallpaper, pink flowers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242231/japanese-cherry-blossom-wallpaper-pink-flowers-background-editable-designView licenseTravelers pass sacred cherry tree at Mt. Togakushi (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158117/image-person-tree-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397166/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143256/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497851/japanese-food-instagram-post-templateView licenseLady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158069/lady-travelers-1892-meiji-sasaki-toyokichi-and-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom HD wallpaper, pink flowers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242134/japanese-cherry-blossom-wallpaper-pink-flowers-background-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143255/nihon-hana-zue-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143367/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143390/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239096/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseSamurai spying on another samurai (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238046/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseMad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158098/mad-woman-stream-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254060/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1895 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143349/nihon-hana-zue-1895-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791334/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143253/nihon-hana-zue-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242229/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwo men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158085/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Sakura flower background, pink botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239098/japanese-sakura-flower-background-pink-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licensePresentation pony tied to a cherry tree (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158121/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713367/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHumorous poem "This tree is for peeing" (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158087/image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license