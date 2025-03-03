rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
No actor with giant bell (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Save
Edit Image
japanfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Two men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158085/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143379/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Mad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158098/mad-woman-stream-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143253/nihon-hana-zue-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158071/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143381/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Lady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158069/lady-travelers-1892-meiji-sasaki-toyokichi-and-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143389/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Taira Sakurako watches a child approach (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Taira Sakurako watches a child approach (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158068/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Humorous poem "This tree is for peeing" (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Humorous poem "This tree is for peeing" (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158087/image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Monk Genku sees a dragon rise from a pond (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Monk Genku sees a dragon rise from a pond (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158097/image-dragon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143406/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Samurai spying on another samurai (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Samurai spying on another samurai (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143376/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Interview with a Chinese ambassador (1897 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Interview with a Chinese ambassador (1897 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158112/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Travelers pass sacred cherry tree at Mt. Togakushi (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Travelers pass sacred cherry tree at Mt. Togakushi (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158117/image-person-tree-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Preparing tea beside a lake (1895 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Preparing tea beside a lake (1895 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158080/preparing-tea-beside-lake-1895-meiji-sasaki-toyokichi-and-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143279/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license