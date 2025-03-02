rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Monk Genku sees a dragon rise from a pond (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Save
Edit Image
japanjapan pondogata gekkopaintingdragonanimalfacebird
Vintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Vintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851201/png-aesthetic-animal-asiaView license
Two men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Two men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158085/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143379/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929795/traditional-koi-fish-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Samurai spying on another samurai (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Samurai spying on another samurai (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo contest Instagram post template, editable text
Photo contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12002443/photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143347/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002994/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView license
No actor with giant bell (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
No actor with giant bell (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158093/actor-with-giant-bell-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Photography workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Photography workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001912/photography-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Humorous poem "This tree is for peeing" (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Humorous poem "This tree is for peeing" (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158087/image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
Minimal home decor mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783208/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Akechi Mitsuhide (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158071/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460102/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143376/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Framed Japanese cranes photo, editable wall
Framed Japanese cranes photo, editable wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886748/framed-japanese-cranes-photo-editable-wallView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143389/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable text
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641528/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143378/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Koi pond essentials Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Koi pond essentials Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835524/koi-pond-essentials-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Travelers pass sacred cherry tree at Mt. Togakushi (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Travelers pass sacred cherry tree at Mt. Togakushi (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158117/image-person-tree-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143369/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interview with a Chinese ambassador (1897 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Interview with a Chinese ambassador (1897 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158112/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art Instagram post template
Japanese art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573740/japanese-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Mad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Mad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158098/mad-woman-stream-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Koi pond essentials Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Koi pond essentials Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835525/koi-pond-essentials-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143406/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Koi pond essentials blog banner template, editable text & design
Koi pond essentials blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835523/koi-pond-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Warrior in snow watching troops approach (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Warrior in snow watching troops approach (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese phoenix frame background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Chinese phoenix frame background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685503/png-animal-background-birdView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dai Nippon meisho kagami (1878 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu Chojiro
Dai Nippon meisho kagami (1878 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu Chojiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143072/dai-nippon-meisho-kagami-1878-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazu-chojiroFree Image from public domain license
Australia safari Instagram post template, editable text
Australia safari Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453228/australia-safari-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143253/nihon-hana-zue-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license