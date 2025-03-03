rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Halyartès, poème en prose (1904) by Ephraïm Mikhaël and Léon Gruel
Save
Edit Image
vintage book coverpublic domain book coverbook coversantique rugbook cover designrugbookpattern
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Les Poèmes Inachevés (1920) by Albert Victor Samain, William Fel and Léon Gruel
Les Poèmes Inachevés (1920) by Albert Victor Samain, William Fel and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158241/les-poemes-inacheves-1920-albert-victor-samain-william-fel-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Ilsée, Princesse de Tripoli (1897) by Robert de Flers, Léon Gruel and Alphonse Mucha
Ilsée, Princesse de Tripoli (1897) by Robert de Flers, Léon Gruel and Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158115/image-plant-book-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000870/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Le Chariot de Terre Cuite (1921) by Victor Barrucand, Léon Gruel and Léon Carré
Le Chariot de Terre Cuite (1921) by Victor Barrucand, Léon Gruel and Léon Carré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158233/chariot-terre-cuite-1921-victor-barrucand-leon-gruel-and-leon-carreFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000521/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
La Sandale Ailée (1914) by Henri de Régnier, Société des Amis du Livre Moderne, Antoine Calbet and Léon Gruel
La Sandale Ailée (1914) by Henri de Régnier, Société des Amis du Livre Moderne, Antoine Calbet and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158234/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000522/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Le Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Le Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147194/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000744/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Modern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
Modern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147161/photo-image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
The Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
The Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147201/image-book-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Catalog of Etchings and Dry Points by Rembrandt (1900) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
Catalog of Etchings and Dry Points by Rembrandt (1900) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147192/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000751/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView license
Les Deux Plus Grandes, Plus Celebres…Resiouissances de la Ville de Lyon. La Premiere pour L'entrée de…Henry IIII…La Seconde…
Les Deux Plus Grandes, Plus Celebres…Resiouissances de la Ville de Lyon. La Premiere pour L'entrée de…Henry IIII…La Seconde…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155423/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10221051/book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Philobiblon (1889) by Richard de Bury, Léon Gruel and The Grolier Club
Philobiblon (1889) by Richard de Bury, Léon Gruel and The Grolier Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147160/philobiblon-1889-richard-bury-leon-gruel-and-the-grolier-clubFree Image from public domain license
Editable book cover mockup design
Editable book cover mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207585/editable-book-cover-mockup-designView license
Notes: Critical and Biographical (1895) by J M Bowles, Richard Buckner Gruelle and Victor David Brenner
Notes: Critical and Biographical (1895) by J M Bowles, Richard Buckner Gruelle and Victor David Brenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158073/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable stacked vintage books design element set
Editable stacked vintage books design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330936/editable-stacked-vintage-books-design-element-setView license
Heures Nouvelles a L'Usage des Laics, suivant le Nouveau Breviaire. (1743) by P G Simon
Heures Nouvelles a L'Usage des Laics, suivant le Nouveau Breviaire. (1743) by P G Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123623/image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable stacked vintage books design element set
Editable stacked vintage books design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330933/editable-stacked-vintage-books-design-element-setView license
Les Chansons de Bilitis, traduit du grec (1922) by Pierre Louÿs, George Barbier, François Louis Schmied, Collection Pierre…
Les Chansons de Bilitis, traduit du grec (1922) by Pierre Louÿs, George Barbier, François Louis Schmied, Collection Pierre…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158271/image-texture-book-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000859/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView license
Under the Hill, and other essays in prose and verse, with illustrations (1904) by Aubrey Vincent Beardsley, Bodley Head and…
Under the Hill, and other essays in prose and verse, with illustrations (1904) by Aubrey Vincent Beardsley, Bodley Head and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158190/photo-image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001071/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView license
Ceremonial of Doge Leonardo Lauredano: Gestandorum Insignium Triumphalium Ritus (1502-1508) by Venetian
Ceremonial of Doge Leonardo Lauredano: Gestandorum Insignium Triumphalium Ritus (1502-1508) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155242/photo-image-book-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Portfolio (18th century) by Venetian
Portfolio (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123242/portfolio-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Binding for a Book of Hours (1870) by Gruel et Engelmann and Alexis Falize
Binding for a Book of Hours (1870) by Gruel et Engelmann and Alexis Falize
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128776/binding-for-book-hours-1870-gruel-engelmann-and-alexis-falizeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404036/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
16 illust;hist.initials;culs-de-lampe; (1700-1720) by Style of Senault
16 illust;hist.initials;culs-de-lampe; (1700-1720) by Style of Senault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155958/illusthistinitialsculs-de-lampe-1700-1720-style-senaultFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival blog banner template, editable text
Fall festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968123/fall-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Book of Hours (ca. 1500) by Style of Jean Bourdichon
Book of Hours (ca. 1500) by Style of Jean Bourdichon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155017/book-hours-ca-1500-style-jean-bourdichonFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template
Children's book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14366678/childrens-book-cover-templateView license
Le pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchet
Le pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147187/photo-image-background-butterfly-borderFree Image from public domain license