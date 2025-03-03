rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La Sandale Ailée (1914) by Henri de Régnier, Société des Amis du Livre Moderne, Antoine Calbet and Léon Gruel
Save
Edit Image
vintage book coverbook coverrugs patternpatterns public domainbook cover designcoverpublic domain book coverbook
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10221051/book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Paris qui crie, petits métiers (1890) by Albert Arnal, Henry Spencer Ashbee, Jules Claretie, Abel Giraudeau, Henry Houssaye…
Paris qui crie, petits métiers (1890) by Albert Arnal, Henry Spencer Ashbee, Jules Claretie, Abel Giraudeau, Henry Houssaye…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147176/image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable book cover mockup design
Editable book cover mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207585/editable-book-cover-mockup-designView license
Halyartès, poème en prose (1904) by Ephraïm Mikhaël and Léon Gruel
Halyartès, poème en prose (1904) by Ephraïm Mikhaël and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158210/halyartes-poeme-prose-1904-ephraim-mikhael-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain license
Mystery book cover template
Mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219084/mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Ilsée, Princesse de Tripoli (1897) by Robert de Flers, Léon Gruel and Alphonse Mucha
Ilsée, Princesse de Tripoli (1897) by Robert de Flers, Léon Gruel and Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158115/image-plant-book-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Les Poèmes Inachevés (1920) by Albert Victor Samain, William Fel and Léon Gruel
Les Poèmes Inachevés (1920) by Albert Victor Samain, William Fel and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158241/les-poemes-inacheves-1920-albert-victor-samain-william-fel-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Le Chariot de Terre Cuite (1921) by Victor Barrucand, Léon Gruel and Léon Carré
Le Chariot de Terre Cuite (1921) by Victor Barrucand, Léon Gruel and Léon Carré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158233/chariot-terre-cuite-1921-victor-barrucand-leon-gruel-and-leon-carreFree Image from public domain license
Botanical plant book cover template
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443017/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
Catalog of Etchings and Dry Points by Rembrandt (1900) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
Catalog of Etchings and Dry Points by Rembrandt (1900) by The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147192/photo-image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000521/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Modern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
Modern Bookbinding Practically Considered (1889) by William Matthews, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147161/photo-image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Livre d'heures d'après les manuscrits de la Bibliothèque royale [Color facsimile] (1846) by Engelmann and Graf and Léon Gruel
Livre d'heures d'après les manuscrits de la Bibliothèque royale [Color facsimile] (1846) by Engelmann and Graf and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147149/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale blog banner template
Vintage book sale blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736248/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView license
Known as "The Book Cover", enlargement of a plaquette-medal for the Societé des Amis des Livres" (before 1903) by Alexandre…
Known as "The Book Cover", enlargement of a plaquette-medal for the Societé des Amis des Livres" (before 1903) by Alexandre…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2586304/alexandre-charpentierFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000697/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Philobiblon (1889) by Richard de Bury, Léon Gruel and The Grolier Club
Philobiblon (1889) by Richard de Bury, Léon Gruel and The Grolier Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147160/philobiblon-1889-richard-bury-leon-gruel-and-the-grolier-clubFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000870/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Les Chansons de Bilitis, traduit du grec (1922) by Pierre Louÿs, George Barbier, François Louis Schmied, Collection Pierre…
Les Chansons de Bilitis, traduit du grec (1922) by Pierre Louÿs, George Barbier, François Louis Schmied, Collection Pierre…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158271/image-texture-book-patternFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000868/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Le Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Le Roi des Aulnes (Der Erlkönig) (1904) by Léon Gruel and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147194/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000746/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
The Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
The Pierrot of the Minute (1923) by Ernest Christopher Dowson, The Grolier Club and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147201/image-book-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000747/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Heures Nouvelles a L'Usage des Laics, suivant le Nouveau Breviaire. (1743) by P G Simon
Heures Nouvelles a L'Usage des Laics, suivant le Nouveau Breviaire. (1743) by P G Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123623/image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000525/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Binding for a Book of Hours (1870) by Gruel et Engelmann and Alexis Falize
Binding for a Book of Hours (1870) by Gruel et Engelmann and Alexis Falize
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128776/binding-for-book-hours-1870-gruel-engelmann-and-alexis-falizeFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419043/book-cover-mockup-realistic-journalView license
Portfolio (18th century) by Venetian
Portfolio (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123242/portfolio-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001069/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Lectionary (ca. 1000 with later additions (Medieval)) by German and Léon Gruel
Lectionary (ca. 1000 with later additions (Medieval)) by German and Léon Gruel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146487/lectionary-ca-1000-with-later-additions-medieval-german-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup element, realistic publication
Book cover mockup element, realistic publication
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7607559/book-cover-mockup-element-realistic-publicationView license
Le pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchet
Le pavillon sur l'eau (1900) by Léon Gruel, Théophile Gautier and Henri Caruchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147187/photo-image-background-butterfly-borderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Les Deux Plus Grandes, Plus Celebres…Resiouissances de la Ville de Lyon. La Premiere pour L'entrée de…Henry IIII…La Seconde…
Les Deux Plus Grandes, Plus Celebres…Resiouissances de la Ville de Lyon. La Premiere pour L'entrée de…Henry IIII…La Seconde…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155423/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000862/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Notes: Critical and Biographical (1895) by J M Bowles, Richard Buckner Gruelle and Victor David Brenner
Notes: Critical and Biographical (1895) by J M Bowles, Richard Buckner Gruelle and Victor David Brenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158073/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license