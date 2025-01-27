rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Guanyin (19th-20th century) by Chinese
Save
Edit Image
artfacepersondesignpublic domainbluewhitemeditation
Nature-based meditation poster template, editable text & design
Nature-based meditation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890412/nature-based-meditation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Snuff Bottle with Figures in a Pavillion (ca. 2nd quarter 19th century) by Chinese
Snuff Bottle with Figures in a Pavillion (ca. 2nd quarter 19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138959/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Meditation for beginners, editable flyer template
Meditation for beginners, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890297/meditation-for-beginners-editable-flyer-templateView license
Renaissance ceramic plate art
Renaissance ceramic plate art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851536/dishFree Image from public domain license
Nature-based meditation, editable flyer template
Nature-based meditation, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890295/nature-based-meditation-editable-flyer-templateView license
One Piece of a Mantle Garniture in the "Lange Eleizen" (Tall Gal) Pattern (1662-1722) by Chinese
One Piece of a Mantle Garniture in the "Lange Eleizen" (Tall Gal) Pattern (1662-1722) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137993/photo-image-person-patterns-artFree Image from public domain license
Meditation for beginners Twitter ad template, customizable design
Meditation for beginners Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890501/meditation-for-beginners-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Temple Incense Burner with Taoist God Zhenwu (1604) by Chinese
Temple Incense Burner with Taoist God Zhenwu (1604) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137805/temple-incense-burner-with-taoist-god-zhenwu-1604-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Nature-based meditation Twitter ad template, customizable design
Nature-based meditation Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890504/nature-based-meditation-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Head of Guanyin [Kuanyin] Bodhisattva (618-906) by Chinese
Head of Guanyin [Kuanyin] Bodhisattva (618-906) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137550/head-guanyin-kuanyin-bodhisattva-618-906-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Meditation for beginners Twitter header template, customizable design
Meditation for beginners Twitter header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890546/meditation-for-beginners-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView license
Incense Burner ("Koro") Supported by Entwined Dragons (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Richiku
Incense Burner ("Koro") Supported by Entwined Dragons (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Richiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141696/photo-image-dragon-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Yoga packages Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
Yoga packages Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317800/yoga-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Snuff Bottle with Figures among Clouds (1796-1820) by Chinese
Snuff Bottle with Figures among Clouds (1796-1820) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138815/snuff-bottle-with-figures-among-clouds-1796-1820-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Nature-based meditation Instagram post template, editable social media design
Nature-based meditation Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829280/nature-based-meditation-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Standing Woman (618-906 (T'ang dynasty)) by Chinese
Standing Woman (618-906 (T'ang dynasty)) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137563/standing-woman-618-906-tang-dynasty-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Nature-based meditation blog banner template, editable design & text
Nature-based meditation blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829239/nature-based-meditation-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
Seated Scholar Holding Fan and Scroll (18th-19th century) by Japanese
Seated Scholar Holding Fan and Scroll (18th-19th century) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140964/seated-scholar-holding-fan-and-scroll-18th-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Nature-based meditation Facebook story template, editable text
Nature-based meditation Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829284/nature-based-meditation-facebook-story-template-editable-textView license
Jug with Walking Sphinxes (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamic
Jug with Walking Sphinxes (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154430/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text & design
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890411/mindfulness-matters-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Pitcher (early 20th century) by Antonio Salviati
Pitcher (early 20th century) by Antonio Salviati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129553/pitcher-early-20th-century-antonio-salviatiFree Image from public domain license
Wellness programs Pinterest pin template, editable collage remix design
Wellness programs Pinterest pin template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8394607/wellness-programs-pinterest-pin-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Planterwith Shishi chasing the brocaded balls (19th century (meiji)) by Japanese and Chinese
Planterwith Shishi chasing the brocaded balls (19th century (meiji)) by Japanese and Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157079/photo-image-lion-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Natural healing blog banner template, editable text
Natural healing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539706/natural-healing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vase Decorated with Five Clawed Dragon Chasing the Pearl (19th-20th century) by Chinese
Vase Decorated with Five Clawed Dragon Chasing the Pearl (19th-20th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158352/photo-image-dragon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wellness retreat package poster template, editable text & design
Wellness retreat package poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890413/wellness-retreat-package-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Architectural Tile with Sha Wùjìng (17th century (Ming)) by Chinese
Architectural Tile with Sha Wùjìng (17th century (Ming)) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137748/architectural-tile-with-sha-wujing-17th-century-ming-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters, editable flyer template
Mindfulness matters, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890303/mindfulness-matters-editable-flyer-templateView license
Cup and Saucer (19th-20th century) by Chinese
Cup and Saucer (19th-20th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158347/cup-and-saucer-19th-20th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Yoga retreat blog banner template, editable collage remix
Yoga retreat blog banner template, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396317/yoga-retreat-blog-banner-template-editable-collage-remixView license
Snuff Bottle with a Man Leading a Camel (19th century (Ch'ing)) by Chinese
Snuff Bottle with a Man Leading a Camel (19th century (Ch'ing)) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138924/snuff-bottle-with-man-leading-camel-19th-century-ching-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters Twitter header template, customizable design
Mindfulness matters Twitter header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890545/mindfulness-matters-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView license
Potpourri Vase (Vase potpourri Hébert) (1760-1765) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Louis Morin and Charles Cejourné
Potpourri Vase (Vase potpourri Hébert) (1760-1765) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Louis Morin and Charles Cejourné
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123846/photo-image-animal-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Mindfulness matters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890496/mindfulness-matters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Processional Scene (Men Carrying Pulque Jars) by Mexican
Processional Scene (Men Carrying Pulque Jars) by Mexican
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130153/processional-scene-men-carrying-pulque-jars-mexicanFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters Instagram post template, editable social media design
Mindfulness matters Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829301/mindfulness-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Zen Master Bukan with His Tamed Tiger (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Zen Master Bukan with His Tamed Tiger (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141323/zen-master-bukan-with-his-tamed-tiger-1st-half-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Wellness retreat package Twitter header template, customizable design
Wellness retreat package Twitter header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890544/wellness-retreat-package-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView license
Covered Bowl (19th century) by Chinese
Covered Bowl (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156959/covered-bowl-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license