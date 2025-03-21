Edit ImageCropIng1SaveSaveEdit Imagehappy emoji 3d cartoontransparent pngpngcartooncutefacefruitblack3D lemon png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D sun character element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992947/sun-character-element-editable-design-setView license3D happy lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182789/happy-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView license3D happy emoticons, grid black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561046/happy-emoticons-grid-black-backgroundView license3D laughing lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182817/laughing-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView license3D smiling emoticon playing game illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561018/smiling-emoticon-playing-game-illustrationView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182762/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView license3D smiling emoticon playing game illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562556/smiling-emoticon-playing-game-illustrationView license3D smiling lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182693/smiling-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseFarting emoticon background, 3D , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547370/farting-emoticon-background-editable-designView license3D happy lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182681/happy-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseEditable cute heart emoji design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15208940/editable-cute-heart-emoji-design-element-setView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182810/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseGaming emoticons background, black grid patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562554/gaming-emoticons-background-black-grid-patternView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182704/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseGaming emoticons background, black grid patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560913/gaming-emoticons-background-black-grid-patternView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182786/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView licenseBlack paper texture background, 3D emoticons border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697352/black-paper-texture-background-emoticons-border-editable-designView license3D smiling lemon, emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10182691/smiling-lemon-emoticon-illustrationView license3D graduation emoticon, education illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560209/graduation-emoticon-education-illustrationView licenseLaughing lemon png 3D emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159998/png-face-cartoonView license3D graduation emoticon, education illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561534/graduation-emoticon-education-illustrationView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159986/png-face-cartoonView license3D sun character element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992946/sun-character-element-editable-design-setView license3D lemon png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174019/png-face-cartoonView license3D happy emoticons background, cute rainbow graphic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690843/happy-emoticons-background-cute-rainbow-graphic-editable-designView license3D lemon png happy face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174024/png-face-cartoonView license3D emoticons background, black checkered product backdrop, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563664/emoticons-background-black-checkered-product-backdrop-editable-designView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174027/png-face-cartoonView licenseRetro emoticons background, neon 3D, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561408/retro-emoticons-background-neon-3d-editable-designView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174022/png-face-cartoonView licenseCute emoticons background, 3D rendering, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548993/cute-emoticons-background-rendering-editable-designView license3D lemon png winking face emoticon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174025/png-face-cartoonView licenseBlack paper texture background, 3D emoticons border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694993/black-paper-texture-background-emoticons-border-editable-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176954/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseHappy emoticons frame, editable black background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918864/happy-emoticons-frame-editable-black-background-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176951/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView licenseCute emoticons, 3D rendering editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556084/cute-emoticons-rendering-editable-designView license3D smiling lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176976/smiling-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView license3D emoticons background, black checkered product backdrop, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561400/emoticons-background-black-checkered-product-backdrop-editable-designView license3D winking eyes lemon, emoticon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176980/winking-eyes-lemon-emoticon-illustration-psdView license