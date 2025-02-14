Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagechinaembroideryflower sketchasianpngcircleembroidery flowerembroidery pngPNG Chinese flower, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1752 x 1752 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarChinese decorative flower element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14128811/chinese-decorative-flower-element-editable-design-setView licenseChinese flower vintage illustration , isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766382/vector-flower-pattern-artView licenseChinese decorative flower element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14127090/chinese-decorative-flower-element-editable-design-setView licenseChinese flower, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161790/psd-flower-art-patternView licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003112/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161772/image-flower-art-patternView licenseLunar New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118260/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese floral patterned frame, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161746/image-frame-art-patternView licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725007/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseChinese floral patterned frame vintage illustration , isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766434/vector-flower-frame-patternView licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725015/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseChinese oriental frame, circle shape element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161775/image-frame-art-patternView licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161731/image-background-flower-artView licenseChinese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803602/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseChinese floral pattern, vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644807/vector-flower-pattern-artView licenseChinese culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785852/chinese-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161776/image-background-flower-artView licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803606/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Chinese floral patterned frame, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161724/png-flower-frameView licenseChinese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803604/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161782/image-background-flower-artView licenseLunar New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688299/lunar-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161768/image-background-flower-artView licenseChinese New Year wish poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118465/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161773/image-background-flower-artView licenseLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118237/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161762/image-background-flower-artView licenseEmbroidery hoop mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12983162/embroidery-hoop-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161742/image-background-flower-artView licenseLunar New Year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592846/lunar-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChinese flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161777/image-flower-art-patternView licenseLunar New Year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688296/lunar-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePanel. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161763/panel-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688298/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese oriental frame, circle shape element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161791/psd-frame-pattern-vintageView licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003490/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage flower panel background, Chinese patterned design psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161787/psd-background-flower-artView licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117717/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese floral patterned frame, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161784/psd-frame-art-patternView license