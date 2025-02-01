Edit ImageCropAom W.2SaveSaveEdit ImageastrologycartoonpaperangelfacepatterncrosseschurchAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1800 x 1800 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644485/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161878/image-face-paper-artView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161882/psd-face-paper-artView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161892/image-face-paper-artView licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161890/png-face-paperView licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161887/png-face-paperView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161881/png-paper-artView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538478/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for Memorial Window in Church at Oceanic, New Jersey, Francis Augustus Lathrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845414/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537127/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage floral frame circle design by Francis Augustus Lathrop , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766281/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533664/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView licenseStudy for Memorial Window in Church at Oceanic, New Jersey (1889) by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103479/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161883/psd-face-paper-artView licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161893/image-face-paper-artView licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161886/psd-face-paper-artView licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage floral frame, circle design by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161877/image-paper-frame-artView licenseEvensong Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625844/evensong-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage floral frame, circle design by Francis Augustus Lathrop psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161884/psd-paper-frame-patternView licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161879/image-face-paper-artView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514412/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161888/png-face-paperView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538476/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseAngel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658684/vector-paper-cartoon-angelView licenseYoga woman silhouette, spiritual background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531574/yoga-woman-silhouette-spiritual-background-editable-designView licensePNG Angel, vintage illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161891/png-face-paperView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, editable vintage astrology woman, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630918/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePNG Vintage floral frame, circle design by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161889/png-paper-frameView license