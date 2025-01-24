Edit MockupSaveSaveEdit Mockupphoto frame mockuppicture frame mockupframemockupframe mockupcactusphoto frameblack and whitePhoto frame mockup, editable psdMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2328 x 2910 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2328 x 2910 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPhoto frame png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127842/photo-frame-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, tropical home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713011/photo-frame-mockup-tropical-home-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705454/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415710/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705452/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseFrame mockup, cactus art psd canvas, home interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4001523/photo-psd-frame-plant-minimalView licenseFrame editable mockup, cactus designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388599/frame-editable-mockup-cactus-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, tropical wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4341667/photo-frame-mockup-tropical-wall-decor-psdView licenseFrame editable mockup, woman at beach designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398178/frame-editable-mockup-woman-beach-designView licensePicture frame mockup, St. Patrick’s Day celebration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999543/psd-plant-celebration-mockupView licenseEditable picture frame mockup, wall decoration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182454/editable-picture-frame-mockup-wall-decoration-designView licensePicture frame mockup, realistic wall decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7375060/psd-frame-aesthetic-plantView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, street art decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709348/photo-frame-editable-mockup-street-art-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, hand decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716423/photo-frame-mockup-hand-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frames mockup, editable kids room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895218/photo-frames-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView licenseBohemian picture frame psd mockup on a shelfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586652/premium-photo-psd-barrel-cactus-blank-space-bohemianView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387451/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163687/photo-frame-mockup-editable-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, street art decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709334/photo-frame-mockup-street-art-decorView licensePicture frame mockup, realistic wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4083469/picture-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724206/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177506/photo-frame-mockup-editable-psdView licenseLiving room decor, editable interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715775/living-room-decor-editable-interior-mockupView licenseCanvas psd mockup on a wooden shelfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3678339/premium-photo-psd-modern-art-blank-space-botanicalView licenseVintage frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389932/vintage-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseCanvas psd mockup on a wooden shelfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3678229/premium-photo-psd-cactus-beige-blank-spaceView licensePicture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401765/picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licensePicture frame mockup, wall decor, customizable design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629310/psd-frame-art-mockupsView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398598/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePicture frame mockup, wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223721/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-psdView licenseVintage frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397293/vintage-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709377/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decor-psdView licenseFrame editable mockup, cactus designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388384/frame-editable-mockup-cactus-designView licensePicture frame mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196781/picture-frame-mockup-psdView licenseIn loving memory poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836597/loving-memory-poster-templateView licensePicture frame mockup, realistic wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146732/picture-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401530/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic interior psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161920/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-interior-psdView licensePhoto frames mockup, editable kids room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895314/photo-frames-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825426/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decor-psdView license