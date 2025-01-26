rawpixel
PNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable set
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic circle torn paper png, editable collage
Bamboo leaf vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic torn paper circle, white background
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic circle torn paper, editable design
PNG Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic circle torn paper, editable design
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaves
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic torn paper circle, beige background
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower torn paper, circle, editable design
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage apple blossom flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed media
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of sections of stem and of shoot with leaves (1730–1794) by…
Farewell poster template
Arundinaria alpina K. Schum. (African Bamboo): finished drawing of habit with roots by James Bruce
Spring flower pink aesthetic background
Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower paper craft png, editable collage
PNG Bamboo leaf, vintage botanical illustration by James Bruce, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic dried flower taped, editable design
Albizia gummifera (J.F. Gmel.) C.A. Sm. (Gummy Albizia Tree): finished drawing of flowering head of shoot, with details of…
PNG Dried flower collage element, ripped paper design, transparent background
Arundinaria alpina
PNG Dried flower, ripped paper design
Brucea antidysenterica J. Miller (James Bruce's Tree): finished drawing with stem of fruits added
Vintage flower, editable collage remix design
Ensete ventricosum (Welw.) Cheesman (African Wild Banana): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
Gardenia ternifolia Schum.& Thonn. (Wild Gardenia): finished drawing
Aesthetic flower paper craft collage, editable design
Hagenia abyssinica (Bruce) J.F. Gmel. : finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
