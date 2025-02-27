Edit Mockup3SaveSaveEdit Mockupmockupvintage frame mockupvintage frameframeeditable mockuppicture frame mockupframe mockupphoto mockupPhoto frame mockup, editable psdMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2248 x 2866 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2248 x 2866 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPhoto frame png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109199/photo-frame-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177506/photo-frame-mockup-editable-psdView licenseGold frame mockup , vintage flower design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162213/gold-frame-mockup-vintage-flower-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163468/photo-frame-mockup-editable-psdView licenseRound picture frame editable mockup, gold vintage design with Christine Løvmand's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799862/png-art-artwork-bloomView licensePhoto frame mockup, couple decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709376/photo-frame-mockup-couple-decorating-wall-psdView licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Green Bowl of Flowers painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821043/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseCanvas mockup, picture frame psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191483/canvas-mockup-picture-frame-psdView licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Books on a Table painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820406/png-art-artwork-baby-jesusView licensePicture frame mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196781/picture-frame-mockup-psdView licenseVintage gold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10590508/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, realistic wall decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7373964/psd-frame-flower-leafView licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Anthonie Christensen's flower painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814485/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseSimple picture frame mockup, minimal design with aesthetic print psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4225170/photo-psd-aesthetic-mockup-illustrationView licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with fabric patchwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831251/png-abstract-art-artworkView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410780/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decor-psdView licensePink vintage photo frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761387/pink-vintage-photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716966/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decor-psdView licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with New heaven Packet painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795224/png-angry-art-artworkView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416621/psd-frame-aesthetic-plantView licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licensePicture frame mockup, wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223721/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-psdView licenseVintage gold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772340/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415817/psd-frame-aesthetic-mockupView licenseVintage rectangle picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772369/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716791/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decor-psdView licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637893/gold-ornamental-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, minimal design with flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6522475/psd-texture-frame-flowerView licenseGold luxury picture frame editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200367/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockup-elementView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7806165/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decor-psdView licenseGold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807631/gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711980/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wall-psdView licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Great Pyramid painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774357/png-adrien-dauzats-art-artistsView licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733966/psd-frame-mockup-pictureView licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Lookout Mountain, Tennessee painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822694/png-america-art-artworkView licensePicture frame mockup, realistic wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146732/picture-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decor-psdView licenseOrnate white picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810511/ornate-white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415796/psd-frame-aesthetic-plantView licenseRound frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391583/round-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723537/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decor-psdView license