https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1016463Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRipe fresh banana on a blue background illustrationMorePremiumID : 1016463View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 72.02 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ripe fresh banana on a blue background illustrationMore