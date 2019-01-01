https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1016497Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand drawn autumn maple leaf collection illustrationMorePremiumID : 1016497View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 116.83 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hand drawn autumn maple leaf collection illustrationMore