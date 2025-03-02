Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecalligraphy public domainjapan texturewallpaperwallpaper gold public domainpine tree branchogata wallpaperjapanese art wallpaperpublic domain ukiyoeSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166508/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166517/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166513/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166510/image-background-paper-textureView licenseMinimal home decor mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783208/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166523/image-background-paper-textureView licenseMinimal home decor mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783649/minimal-home-decor-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166514/image-plant-art-treesView licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166521/image-background-paper-textureView licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166512/image-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702400/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs background, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166520/image-background-paper-textureView licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs HD wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166506/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs iPhone wallpaper, Japanese tree illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166515/image-wallpaper-background-paper-textureView licenseJapanese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919653/japanese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs, Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845713/snow-laden-pine-boughsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919642/japanese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licensePNG Snow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166519/png-plant-artView licenseJapanese ink trees illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701559/japanese-ink-trees-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644457/vector-plant-tree-artView licenseVintage Japanese cranes background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201290/vintage-japanese-cranes-background-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden pine boughs, Japanese trees illustration by Ogata Kenzan psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166518/psd-plant-art-treesView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden Pine Boughs (1663-1743) Japanese botanical illustration by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103580/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSnow-laden pine and shrubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846444/snow-laden-pine-and-shrubFree Image from public domain licenseGold bird ink art, vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670140/gold-bird-ink-art-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow-laden grasses and Snow-laden pine branches, Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846337/snow-laden-grasses-and-snow-laden-pine-branchesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702389/japanese-garden-instagram-post-templateView licenseUzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065677/uzume-okame-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBenten on a rock by the seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846645/benten-rock-the-seaFree Image from public domain license