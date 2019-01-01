https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1017155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOld Harry Rocks on the Isle of Purbeck in Dorset, southern EnglandMorePremiumID : 1017155View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2239 x 2239 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2239 x 2239 px | 300 dpi | 28.72 MBOld Harry Rocks on the Isle of Purbeck in Dorset, southern EnglandMore