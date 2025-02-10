Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegrape leaffalltransparent pngpngleafplantaesthetictreeAutumn leaf png, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1688 x 2111 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981482/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseAutumn leaf png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199785/autumn-leaf-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseVintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072571/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseAutumn maple leaf png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172286/autumn-maple-leaf-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991957/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199792/autumn-maple-leaf-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991954/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115189/autumn-leaf-collage-elementView licenseSpecial offer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600611/special-offer-instagram-post-templateView licenseSingle dry orange autumn leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516711/single-dry-orange-autumn-leafView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991890/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseAutumn leaves maple plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031023/photo-image-white-background-plantView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991912/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseLeaf maple plant tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12029040/photo-image-white-background-plantView licenseAutumn sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600614/autumn-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseAutumn leaf png collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170646/png-rose-heartView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362109/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaves maple plant leaf.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030982/photo-image-white-background-plantView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991855/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseLeaves maple plant leaf.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030986/photo-image-white-background-plantView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991914/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf png collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170638/png-rose-heartView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn leaf png collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170642/png-rose-heartView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991851/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115163/autumn-maple-leaf-collage-elementView licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseAutumn maple leaf collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199793/autumn-maple-leaf-collage-elementView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn leaf png collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170675/png-rose-heartView licenseAutumn leaves isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991893/autumn-leaves-isolated-element-setView licenseAutumn leaves maple plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031019/photo-image-white-background-plantView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362064/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199787/autumn-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable card envelope, stationery mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709291/editable-card-envelope-stationery-mockupView licenseAutumn maple leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199794/autumn-maple-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362148/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171992/autumn-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDry orange autumn leaf psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734306/dry-orange-autumn-leaf-psdView license