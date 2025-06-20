Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ratpublic domain ratcartoonanimalpatternartvintagenatureScaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1255 x 1568 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1255 x 1568 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175129/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseMount Fuji border background, vintage Japanese illustration by Kawanabe Kyosai. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704904/image-animal-art-backgroundView licensePNG Scaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175126/png-art-vintageView licensePest control Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599286/pest-control-instagram-post-templateView licenseScaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659152/vector-cartoon-animal-birdView licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400920/album-cover-templateView licenseLion, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174921/psd-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseChef mouse, cooking paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633418/chef-mouse-cooking-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseScaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175430/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licensePastel wildlife illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888315/pastel-wildlife-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseLion, vintage mythical creature illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174917/image-art-vintage-cartoonView licensePest control Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599328/pest-control-instagram-post-templateView licenseScaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175452/image-art-pattern-vintageView licensePremium cake Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633600/premium-cake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Lion, vintage mythical creature illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174927/png-art-vintageView licenseWildlife animal isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993766/wildlife-animal-isolated-element-setView licensePNG Scaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175429/png-art-vintageView licensePastel wild animals illustration sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888396/pastel-wild-animals-illustration-sticker-setView licensePNG Scaled otter, vintage mythical creature illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175444/png-art-vintageView licenseCute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633089/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseDog, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114809/psd-dog-art-vintageView licenseColorful wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888394/colorful-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseHorse, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114810/psd-art-horse-vintageView licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseGreen dragon, vintage mythical creature illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114820/image-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseEaster egg poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407423/easter-egg-poster-templateView licenseVintage mythical creature illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114821/image-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseGold wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseVintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114829/psd-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseVintage wild animals illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888397/vintage-wild-animals-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseDeer, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175125/psd-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488882/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseLion, vintage mythical creature illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705569/vector-lion-cartoon-animalView licenseNo rats Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600304/rats-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreen dragon, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114828/psd-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseCelebrate love sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597125/celebrate-love-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRabbit, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114812/psd-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseRed squirrel climbing tree animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661488/red-squirrel-climbing-tree-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePNG Dog, vintage mythical creature illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114817/png-art-vintageView license