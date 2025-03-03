Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu1SaveSaveEdit ImageplantfacecrosssportartcigarettesvintagedesignsVintage woman, illustration by Duke Sons & Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2029 x 3044 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2029 x 3044 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable cigarette and smoke design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502653/editable-cigarette-and-smoke-design-element-setView licenseUnknown actress in white cap and apron, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-1) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957342/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseFootball sneaker, sport paper collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576537/football-sneaker-sport-paper-collage-art-editable-designView licenseUnknown actress wearing broad white sash, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-1) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957353/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing white cloth bonnet, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-1) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957439/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Number 152, Miss Jarbeau, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959630/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseCelia Ellis, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-3) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956767/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon Crossing the Alps background, film frame design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136000/napoleon-crossing-the-alps-background-film-frame-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Number 36, Stanly, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-1) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957618/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571051/world-tobacco-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCard Number 209, Bessie, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960150/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Number 92, Elsie Gerome, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957629/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseAsian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948300/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage woman, illustration by Duke Sons & Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167936/psd-face-art-cigarettesView licenseAsian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948261/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseCard Number 1, Miss Floyd, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959629/image-face-person-sportFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572033/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseCard Number 347, Richard and Letrey, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-3) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956897/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCard Number 7, Ruby Melville, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957863/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseCard Number 203, Miss Leicester, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957749/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMiss Parks, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956310/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948437/girl-power-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseCard Number 9, Miss Parks, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956291/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571950/smoking-kills-blog-banner-templateView licenseCard Number 6, Pauline Hall, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957653/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571708/world-tobacco-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseCard Number 75, Allen and Russell, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-1) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957416/image-people-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794735/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Number 121, Nellie Harding, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7957647/image-face-person-sportFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794494/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Number 639, Pauline Markham, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-3) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956821/image-person-sport-crossFree Image from public domain licenseRace driver, fashion apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787595/race-driver-fashion-apparel-mockupView licenseCard Number 579, Grace Chase, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-3) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956636/image-face-person-sportFree Image from public domain license