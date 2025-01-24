Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagewindowfurniture drawing and printschurchroomtravel illustrationarchitecture painting oldpublic domainvintage church interiorA Volume of Drawings and Prints (1794–1879) watercolor art by Rev. James Bulwer. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 958 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2681 x 3358 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseVintage baldachin illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705745/vintage-baldachin-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEarly check in poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592229/early-check-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage baldachin png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232551/png-watercolour-vintageView licenseCafe interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13316729/cafe-interior-mockup-editable-designView license[One from] A Volume of Drawings and Prints (1837) by Rev. James Bulwer. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103430/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Antikamera Pervaia by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249285/palais-tsarskoe-selo-antikamera-pervaia-pierre-ambrose-richebourgFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room interior mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369079/living-room-interior-mockup-editable-product-designView license[One from] A Volume of Drawings and Printshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553435/one-from-volume-drawings-and-printsFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room photo frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682685/living-room-photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseThe Inside of St. Paul's Cathedral from the West End to the Choirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554766/the-inside-st-pauls-cathedral-from-the-west-end-the-choirFree Image from public domain licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licensePalace architecture building mansionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813829/palace-architecture-building-mansion-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseLiving room line art editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760454/living-room-line-art-editable-design-community-remixView license[One from] A Volume of Drawings and Printshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553572/one-from-volume-drawings-and-printsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic cafe interior remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157142/aesthetic-cafe-interior-remix-editable-designView licenseInterieur met gedecoreerd plafond, iconen en kachel, vermoedelijk in Moskou (c. 1890 - c. 1900) by B Avanzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735216/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseStay inclusive Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13505047/stay-inclusive-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage baldachin illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232553/psd-vintage-illustration-archView licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseRound Room Bank by Augustus Charles Puginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989917/round-room-bank-augustus-charles-puginFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury living room, editable remix home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157209/luxury-living-room-editable-remix-home-decor-designView licensePillar, medieval architecture illustration by Rev. James Bulwer, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658805/vector-cartoon-church-artView licenseLuana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseVintage baldachin illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232557/image-watercolour-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable blurred school library backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161427/editable-blurred-school-library-backdropView licenseInterieur van de kapel van het Paleis van Versailles (c. 1880 - c. 1900) by X phothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757602/photo-image-paper-church-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseVoormalige troonzaal in het Palais du Luxembourg, Parijs (1887 - 1894) by X phot, J Kühn uitgever and J A G de Leurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754496/photo-image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic cafe interior, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157141/aesthetic-cafe-interior-editable-remix-designView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Chambre a Coucher de l'Empereur Alexandre 1er by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249245/photo-image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713305/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseArchitecture furniture building indoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989004/photo-image-wood-wall-windowView licenseEditable blurred school library backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161465/editable-blurred-school-library-backdropView licenseAntieke tafel op trapezophoren in de vorm van leeuwen met hoorns (1762 - 1777) by Etienne de Lavallée Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13786048/image-paper-cat-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817256/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseThe Inside View of King Henry VII Chappel, in Westminster Abbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554465/the-inside-view-king-henry-vii-chappel-westminster-abbyFree Image from public domain licenseWindow view editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408990/window-view-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseInterieur van de Sint-Pietersbasiliek in Rome (1688 - 1698) by anonymous and Johan Teylerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13766493/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license