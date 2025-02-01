Edit ImageCrop31SaveSaveEdit Imagedoggolden retrieverpostcardretrieverold judge cigarettesdog lithographtrade cardspublic domain vintage postcardChesapeake, from the Dogs of the World series for Old Judge Cigarettes (1890) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3060 x 2040 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3060 x 2040 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChesapeake Bay Retriever dog, vintage animal illustration psd. 