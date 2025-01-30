Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageretrocassettetransparent pngpngmusicdesignpublic domainillustrationsCassette tape png clipart, transparent background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSVGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179941/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licenseCassette tape png clipart, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191352/png-music-illustrationsView licenseRetro music playlist poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889391/retro-music-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCassette tape clip art vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10192724/vector-music-illustrations-public-domainView licenseRetro music png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238821/retro-music-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCassette tape clip art vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10192732/vector-music-illustrations-public-domainView licenseMusic png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238833/music-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCassette tape clipart illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190867/psd-music-illustrations-public-domainView licenseRetro music festival Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889374/retro-music-festival-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseCassette tape clipart illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190889/psd-music-illustrations-public-domainView licenseRetro music, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238467/retro-music-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCassette tape clipart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191279/image-music-illustrations-public-domainView licenseRetro music playlist Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889380/retro-music-playlist-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseCassette tape clipart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191364/image-music-illustrations-public-domainView licenseRetro music, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237988/retro-music-editable-collage-remix-designView licensePNG Cassette tape silhouette sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728292/png-sticker-collageView licenseRetro music playlist Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887587/retro-music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCassette tape png illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746218/png-white-background-peopleView licenseCreative music remix png, cassette tape image, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123773/creative-music-remix-png-cassette-tape-image-editable-designView licenseCassette tape png illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662094/png-white-background-peopleView licenseRetro music festival Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887597/retro-music-festival-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseCassette tape png sticker, retro music illustration on transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6525322/png-sticker-tapeView licenseRetro music festival Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887588/retro-music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCassette tape collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728982/vector-collage-cartoon-tapeView licenseEditable music collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238501/editable-music-collage-remix-designView licenseCassette tape png sticker object illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6755389/png-sticker-tapeView licenseRetro music playlist Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887596/retro-music-playlist-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseCassette tape collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727125/psd-collage-cartoon-tapeView licenseRetro music playlist blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887584/retro-music-playlist-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseCassette tape illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728396/image-collage-cartoon-tapeView licenseRetro music festival blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887585/retro-music-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licensePurple cassette tape clipart illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663581/psd-people-music-pinkView licenseEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179891/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licensePurple cassette tape illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664101/image-people-music-pinkView licenseHeadphones frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058912/headphones-frame-background-editable-designView licenseCassette tape png sticker entertainment illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819222/png-sticker-tapeView licenseHeadphones frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613546/headphones-frame-background-editable-designView licenseVideo tape illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779445/vector-people-vintage-tapeView licenseCassette tape collage element, glittery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492615/cassette-tape-collage-element-glittery-designView licensePurple cassette tape clipart illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661545/vector-people-music-pinkView license