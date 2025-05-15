Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesanta hatwinterchristmas treesanta capsanta claussnowsnow caps pngchristmas capChristmas tree png collage element, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2100 x 2625 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLet it snow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas tree collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193346/christmas-tree-collage-element-psdView licenseChristmas cat with gift, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633693/christmas-cat-with-gift-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseChristmas tree isolated image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170161/christmas-tree-isolated-image-whiteView licenseSanta's here poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716729/santas-here-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristmas snow snowman winter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12771168/christmas-snow-snowman-winter-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseMerry Christmas editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13394629/merry-christmas-editable-design-community-remixView licensePNG Christmas tree, festive element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731166/png-christmas-tree-festive-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseSanta cat, Christmas digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632793/santa-cat-christmas-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseSanta claus christmas plant tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12747583/santa-claus-christmas-plant-tree-generated-image-rawpixelView license3D Christmas Santa Claus editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453783/christmas-santa-claus-editable-remixView licenseChristmas snowman tree art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12744724/christmas-snowman-tree-art-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseSanta Claus skiing doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786196/santa-claus-skiing-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licensePNG Decoration Christmas christmas decoration tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12707653/png-plant-christmasView licenseSanta's here Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577592/santas-here-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Christmas representation celebration gingerbread.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12182252/png-background-christmasView licenseSanta snow globe sticker, Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548872/santa-snow-globe-sticker-christmas-designView licenseChristmas tree plant white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12027798/photo-image-white-background-plantView license3D old man holding Christmas gifts editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453892/old-man-holding-christmas-gifts-editable-remixView licenseChristmas tree plant white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026373/photo-image-white-background-plantView licenseSanta's here Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716726/santas-here-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSnow tree fir backgrounds.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12745775/snow-tree-fir-backgrounds-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable cute Santa Claus snow globe design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15563652/editable-cute-santa-claus-snow-globe-design-element-setView licensePNG Plant tree fir celebration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12081993/png-white-background-roseView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725982/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow fir christmas outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12773223/snow-fir-christmas-outdoors-generated-image-rawpixelView license3D Christmas Santa Claus editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397622/christmas-santa-claus-editable-remixView licensePNG Christmas plant tree pine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076038/png-white-backgroundView licenseChristmas & new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12936582/christmas-new-year-poster-templateView licenseDancing sata claus christmas snow outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12770397/dancing-sata-claus-christmas-snow-outdoors-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable 3D christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435917/editable-christmas-design-element-setView licenseChristmas tree plant white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12743999/christmas-tree-plant-white-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseChristmas tree, festive holiday editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722009/christmas-tree-festive-holiday-editable-remixView licenseCloseup of Christmas wishing card taghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/296482/premium-photo-image-christmas-holiday-baubles-cardView licenseEditable 3D christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435607/editable-christmas-design-element-setView licenseChristmas tree plant white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12744034/christmas-tree-plant-white-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseSanta cat, Christmas digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624007/santa-cat-christmas-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseSeamless christmas pattern winter tree christmas tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12772226/image-wallpaper-background-plantView licenseSecret santa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540037/secret-santa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Christmas backgrounds plant tree.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15851776/png-christmas-backgrounds-plant-treeView license