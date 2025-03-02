Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Imagelotustree drawingjapaneseblack and whitejapantreefood patternlogoAbstract Japanese lotus leaf illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2771 x 2771 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2771 x 2771 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSushi Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819775/sushi-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbstract Japanese leafy badge vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915050/vector-butterfly-pencil-drawing-cartoonView licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Abstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762848/png-butterfly-flowerView licenseSpa wellness resort Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430364/spa-wellness-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529508/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tea house logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513127/editable-tea-house-logo-templateView licenseHonda, Japanese tree illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194948/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780205/vector-butterfly-cartoon-pencil-drawingView licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licensePNG Abstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758029/png-butterfly-flowerView licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529608/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819710/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseTokugawa, Japanese leaf illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194950/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702400/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529660/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734962/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529773/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink trees illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701559/japanese-ink-trees-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529978/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758027/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529485/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tea house logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513123/editable-tea-house-logo-templateView licenseKusunoki, flower river illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195017/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819271/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-templateView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529589/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758025/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licenseJapanese omakase poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428035/japanese-omakase-poster-templateView licenseAbstract Japanese leafy badge, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758033/psd-face-person-artView licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMidzuno, windmill & river illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194947/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790384/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain license