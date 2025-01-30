Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagekodakvintage advertisementvintage camera illustration public domaincameraeastman kodakpaper foldretro postervintage poster westernAdvertisement for Kodak Folding Pocket Camera (1900) chromolithograph by Eastman Kodak Co., Rochester, NY. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. 