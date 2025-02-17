Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagespotted eagle owlspotted owlowl vintagebirdowlpublic domain owlseagle owlanimal illustrationsStrix africana (Spotted Eagle-Owl) (1838) animal art by Nicolas Huet. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3897 x 4871 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3897 x 4871 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGraphic design poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688017/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView licenseOwl collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10997670/psd-vintage-illustration-animalView licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507347/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseOwl vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10997590/owl-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy owl, education graduation collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791252/study-owl-education-graduation-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseOwl vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10997720/owl-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506988/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseOwl collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10997560/psd-vintage-illustration-animalView licenseNight writing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986053/night-writing-instagram-post-templateView licenseOwl vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684614/owl-vintage-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507002/editable-owl-design-element-setView licensePNG owl vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10997597/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506358/editable-owl-design-element-setView licensePNG owl vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10997463/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504933/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseOwl vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658724/owl-vintage-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504960/editable-owl-design-element-setView license« Strix africana » = Bubo africanus (Spotted Eagle-Owl) (1838) by Nicolas Huet & Jean Gabriel Prêtre.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975580/image-art-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage owl illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253979/png-animal-bird-black-and-whiteView licensePNG Eagle owl animal flying birdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14468942/png-eagle-owl-animal-flying-birdView licenseNight owl background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704596/night-owl-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Java owl (Strix javanica). Colour lithograph, ca. 1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952728/java-owl-strix-javanica-colour-lithograph-ca-1875Free Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745941/save-wildlife-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEagle owl animal flying bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446330/eagle-owl-animal-flying-birdView licenseNight owl background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704777/night-owl-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle owl outdoors animal nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446316/eagle-owl-outdoors-animal-natureView licenseSave wildlife Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581690/save-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree great gray owl closeup photo, public domain animal CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5925799/photo-image-public-domain-nature-blackFree Image from public domain licenseOwls with graduation cap, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697873/owls-with-graduation-cap-editable-animal-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Java owl (Strix javanica). Colour lithograph, ca. 1875. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404020/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745942/save-wildlife-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGreat grey owl close up. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6033544/photo-image-public-domain-bird-featherFree Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745939/save-wildlife-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree barn owl image, public domain animal CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5927125/photo-image-background-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986050/tutoring-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreat grey owl close up. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6033537/photo-image-public-domain-bird-featherFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976979/wildlife-instagram-post-templateView licenseOwl illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7668746/owl-illustration-free-public-domain-cc0-imageView licenseEducational owls, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687552/educational-owls-editable-animal-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOwl illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10093110/owl-illustration-free-public-domain-cc0-imageView license