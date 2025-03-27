rawpixel
Temperance poster promoting the prohibition of alcohol (1912) chromolithograph by Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee.…
Temperance poster promoting the prohibition of alcohol (1912) chromolithograph by Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10540457/image-vintage-cartoon-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Published by the Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee, PR1974.0001.0400a.0004.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975560/image-person-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Published by the Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee, PR1974.0001.0400a.0002.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976069/image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Published by the Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee, PR1974.0001.0400a.0010.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976020/image-vintage-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
