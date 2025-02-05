Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageschool lunchschool lunch traystrawberryfruitfoodtacoplatebananaSchool lunch tray element psdOriginal public domain image from FlickrMorePremium imageInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2274 x 1280 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2274 x 1280 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarKids' veggies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030915/kids-veggies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng school lunch tray collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713920/png-strawberry-tableView licenseKids' veggies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030959/kids-veggies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchool lunch trayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10444147/school-lunch-trayView licenseSchool lunch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030770/school-lunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by the North East Independent School District…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654747/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseSchool lunch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030670/school-lunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Washougal Schools in Washington. Also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071834/photo-image-white-background-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of toasts element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990398/photo-toasts-element-set-editable-designView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by the Kittery School District in Maine. Also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071685/photo-image-white-background-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of toasts element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990401/photo-toasts-element-set-editable-designView licenseA school breakfast tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by District of Columbia Public Schools in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071687/photo-image-white-background-strawberry-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood serving aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071034/food-serving-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA school breakfast tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Chicago Public Schools in Illinois.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071437/photo-image-white-background-blue-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood serving aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495198/food-serving-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by the San Francisco Unifed School District…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654765/photo-image-plant-public-domain-orangesFree Image from public domain licenseFood serving aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495194/food-serving-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Bellingham Public Schools in Washington.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071426/photo-image-white-background-strawberry-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood serving aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11163400/food-serving-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Hilton Central Schools in New York. Also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071438/photo-image-white-background-plant-appleFree Image from public domain licenseFruit box sticker label mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074112/fruit-box-sticker-label-mockup-editable-designView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Mesa Public Schools in Arizona. Also shows…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071860/photo-image-white-background-plant-appleFree Image from public domain licenseFruit box sticker label mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074057/fruit-box-sticker-label-mockup-editable-designView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Greenville County Schools in South…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071863/photo-image-white-background-blue-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14983855/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Boston Public Schools in Massachusetts.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654783/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982452/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Christian Military Academy in Puerto Rico.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071693/photo-image-white-background-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986614/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseAmerican school lunch tray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647845/american-school-lunch-trayFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982400/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseAmerican school lunch tray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648185/american-school-lunch-trayFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982417/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseAmerican school lunch tray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995825/american-school-lunch-trayFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982453/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseAmerican school lunch tray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648192/american-school-lunch-trayFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984133/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseA school tray showing a reimbursable school breakfast for grades Kindergarten through 12.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735022/photo-image-burger-strawberry-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984850/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseSchool lunch tray collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168484/school-lunch-tray-collage-element-psdView license