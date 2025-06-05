Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage christmaschristmascartoonfacepersonartmanvintageGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1804 x 2255 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1804 x 2255 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916412/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714285/png-face-christmasView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578517/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916404/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714284/png-face-christmasView licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714279/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Christmas footwear costumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12071911/png-white-background-roseView licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Cute santa claus christmas celebration creativity.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121208/png-white-backgroundView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578516/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916092/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578527/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714438/png-face-christmasView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578530/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714440/image-face-christmas-personView licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714439/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePNG Christmas elf figure doll toyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12747196/png-white-background-christmasView licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas elf figure doll toy white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12738925/christmas-elf-figure-doll-toy-white-background-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseWizard portrait costume photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15481280/wizard-portrait-costume-photoView licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397206/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Medieval warrior adulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651728/png-medieval-warrior-adult-white-background-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseWizard portrait costume photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12635269/wizard-portrait-costume-photo-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD, now released to the public domain by the artist AlphaZeta.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975851/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePNG Elf dwarf wearing red hat costume portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652335/png-face-christmasView licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePNG Running gnome photography portrait costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435370/png-running-gnome-photography-portrait-costumeView licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869238/psd-face-christmas-personView license