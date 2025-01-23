Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagecameravintage camera illustration public domainkodakvintage paperretrorochestervintage postercamera posterAdvertisement for Kodak Folding Pocket Camera (1900) chromolithograph by Eastman Kodak Co., Rochester, NY. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3480 x 5222 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3480 x 5222 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlorist cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13829061/florist-cafe-poster-templateView licenseAdvertisement for Kodak Folding Pocket Camera (1900) chromolithograph by Eastman Kodak Co., Rochester, NY. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10540231/image-paper-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509851/get-well-soon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdvertisement for Kodak Folding Pocket Camera 1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976580/photo-image-person-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495616/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage folding pocket camera, chromolithograph art illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779744/vector-art-vintage-iconView licenseInstant photo film frame editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7567697/instant-photo-film-frame-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVintage folding pocket camera chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714277/psd-vintage-illustration-technologyView licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495617/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage folding pocket camera chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714278/psd-vintage-illustration-technologyView licenseVintage photography poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031363/vintage-photography-poster-templateView licenseVintage folding pocket camera, chromolithograph art illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721422/vector-vintage-technology-illustrationView licenseWomen podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723635/women-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage folding pocket camera chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714286/image-vintage-illustration-technologyView licenseMovie night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767305/movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage folding pocket camera chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714287/image-vintage-illustration-blackView licenseTravel guide png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513617/travel-guide-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage folding pocket camera, chromolithograph art illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705575/vector-art-vintage-iconView licenseTravel photography editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644172/travel-photography-editable-poster-templateView licensePNG vintage folding pocket camera, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714281/png-vintage-illustrationView licenseFlorist cafe Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13829058/florist-cafe-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG vintage folding pocket camera, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714282/png-vintage-iconView licenseFlorist cafe blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828960/florist-cafe-blog-banner-templateView licensePNG vintage folding pocket camera, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714283/png-vintage-iconView licenseGet well soon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509893/get-well-soon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOld poster for advertising tourism around the Lago Maggiore in northern Italy, in French. Published before 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976616/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFilm club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767007/film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseColor lithograph poster for "Girls", a comedy by American dramatist Clyde Fitch (1865-1909)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975804/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509727/get-well-soon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGirls (1865-1909) chromolithograph by Clyde Fitch. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546974/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623149/get-well-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Owls Serenade (1894) chromolithograph by Petrie Music Co, Chicago. Original public domain image from Wikipedia.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543069/image-vintage-cartoon-musicFree Image from public domain license90s fashion trends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737202/90s-fashion-trends-poster-templateView licenseCrater Kepler and Vicinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331021/crater-kepler-and-vicinityFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFar Side of the Moon at Apolunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331020/far-side-the-moon-apoluneFree Image from public domain licenseCamera film poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948355/camera-film-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrater Aristarchus, Schroter's Valley, and Vicinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331023/photo-image-moon-space-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhotography masterclass poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472235/photography-masterclass-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePromotional poster for stage artist Anna Heldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976193/promotional-poster-for-stage-artist-anna-heldFree Image from public domain license