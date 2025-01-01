https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993972Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Gives Opening Remarks for Agudath Israel of America 2023 National Leadership Mission to WashingtonWASHINGTON (March 15, 2023) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gives opening remarks for Agudath Israel of America 2023 National Leadership Mission to Washington in Washington, DC. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now