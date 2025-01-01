https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994006Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsA U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing receives in-flight refueling from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Wing over the Colombian coast during an exercise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Aug. 30, 2022. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 927 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2704 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4052 x 3131 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now