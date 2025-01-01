https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994016Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner in Washington, DC., on December 3, 2022. [State Department Photo by Freddie Everett/ Public Domain]Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2916 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4792 x 3992 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now