https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064695
Standing Lion (Lionne debout) (1825–30), attributed to Antoine-Louis Barye. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11064695

View CC0 License

