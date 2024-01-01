rawpixel
Evening top hat (1890), vintage apparel by A. N. Cook & Company. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11065273

View CC0 License

