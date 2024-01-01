https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEvening top hat (1890), vintage apparel by A. N. Cook & Company. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11065273View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2300 x 2300 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2300 x 2300 px | 300 dpi | 30.31 MBFree DownloadEvening top hat (1890), vintage apparel by A. N. Cook & Company. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More