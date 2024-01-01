rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065467
Pleated fan and case (late 19th century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Pleated fan and case (late 19th century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11065467

View CC0 License

