https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067921Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate (part of a set) (1781–93), by Robert L. Bush. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11067921View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4620 x 4620 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4620 x 4620 px | 300 dpi | 122.17 MBFree DownloadPlate (part of a set) (1781–93), by Robert L. Bush. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More