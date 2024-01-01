https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067967Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with Trees (1769–1844), vintage nature illustration by Robert Hills. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11067967View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1020 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3278 x 2785 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3278 x 2785 px | 300 dpi | 52.28 MBFree DownloadLandscape with Trees (1769–1844), vintage nature illustration by Robert Hills. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More