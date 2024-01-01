https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11101865Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRobinson R44 Raven II D-HIBT Heliflieger Deutschland - Jesenwang to Fürstenfeldbruck (3000 ft.)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11101865View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRobinson R44 Raven II D-HIBT Heliflieger Deutschland - Jesenwang to Fürstenfeldbruck (3000 ft.)More