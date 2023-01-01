https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11109544Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Cross vintage illustration, transparent background. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11109544View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 843 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2090 x 3717 pxCompatible with :PNG Cross vintage illustration, transparent background. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.More